Staasia Daniels – Everywhere

Toronto-based songstress Staasia Daniels drops a new groove called “Everywhere,” a soulfully-dreamy, sweet lullaby that embraces caressing, love, and affection.

Produced by Xpress aka DJXP, Daniels sings on the first verse, “Where did you go, don’t you need my love, baby / I know you feel me thinking about you / I know you know the deal / Mutual feeling’s real / Come get this full course meal.”

If you’re not in love already, this is going to make you want to jump-start your recruitment for cuffing season.

