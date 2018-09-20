Tiffany Evans Revamps Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ In New ‘T-Mix’

Atlanta songstress Tiffany Evans puts another one of her signature “T-Mixes” on a current hit, in this case, Ella Mai’s “Trip.”

On the short flip, the 26-year-old songstress utilizes the piano for most of her remix and switches up the lyrics on the verse. Instead of a song of regret (like the original), Tiffany flips the song’s concept to dwell on the avoidance of expressing her emotions.

“I won’t let you catch me in my feelings / You know I’m the realest; well I try to be / And I can’t let no n****s see this side of me.”

In a recent Instagram post, she said about the song, “Definitely not fallin in love like this any time soon. It’s scary but it’s beautiful to sing about.”

Tiffany is currently working on her follow-up to 2015’s All Me, and in June, she released the single, “Money Ain’t Everything“.

Listen to Tiff’s “Trip” T-Mix below: