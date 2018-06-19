Tiffany Evans Drops New Song, ‘Money Ain’t Everything’

Tiffany Evans uses her own experiences to prove a valid point, “Money Ain’t Everything.”

On her latest release, the R&B powerhouse inspires others to take heed of the intangible moments in life, singing, “I don’t know what you’ve been told; Nothing last, nothing last forever,” she sings.

“I wrote and recorded this song four years ago when I was in a really vulnerable space in my life,” says Evans. “I remember being fed up with the world being so materialistic to the point where we hurt others just to get what we want.”

She continues, “I just wanted to spread a message that MONEY AIN’T EVERYTHING. It doesn’t guarantee life or happiness or true love. Inner peace, compassion for others and your purpose is really all that matters in the end. In the wake of what’s happening in the world right now, I hope this song speaks to every soul out there that is seeking peace.”

“Money Ain’t Everything” is not an official single, but Evans plans to release a new project later this year. It will be her first project since 2015’s All Me, which has over 5 million streams worldwide.