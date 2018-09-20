Gene Noble Drops Smooth Groove, “Expectations”

R&B/Soul singer/songwriter Gene Noble drops an oh-so-smooth groove called “Expectations.” The single stems from Gene’s upcoming “Elevation” album, set to drop in early 2019.

Produce by Paul Tabron Jr., “Elevation” is a sensual, mid-tempo with classic soul sensibilities about the ability to be transparent and express sexual intentions.

“I got expectations for you / I can’t wait to taste if it’s true / When I pull up I’m runnin’ through / You talkin’ s**t, I’m talkin’ s**t,” he sings.

The song follows up his Shaggy and Pitbull collab top 40 hit “Only Love.” Gene is currently on tour with Shaggy and Pop/rock icon Sting.

Cop “Expectations” on September 28th on all streaming outlets. Stream below: