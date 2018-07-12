New Music: Mary J. Blige – Only Love

Mary J. Blige is getting her groove back following her divorce from estranged husband Kendu Isaacs and we are loving it!

Last week, we reported that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has been eyeing various upcoming movie roles, and she partnered with long-time friend, Simone Smith, wife of LL Cool J, for a new jewelry line.

Now, she gets back to her first love by releasing the new song, “Only Love,” a soulful, disco-inspired offering, produced by Pop & Oak. On the inspirational offering, Mary sings about the good and bad of love while empowering those that go through the ups and downs.

“Took me a while, but I’m looking up ’cause I know you love me too,” she sings. “‘Cause you came right in and you brought my home / I ain’t never felt this feeling, oooh, I’m in.”

“One Love” comes via Mary’s new record label, Republic Records. Her last album, 2017’s Strength of a Woman, was released on Capitol Records.

