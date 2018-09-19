Lloyd Gets Us “Excited” With Sexy, Feel-Good New Video

Lloyd continues to support his latest album, TRU, by releasing a music video for the song, “Excited,” directed by Jamaica Craft and Chante Jacobs.

The nostalgic and feel-good song is supported by a highly-indulging and fun-filled music video that includes dancing, skating and flirting.

“Having an all around good time to music is a family pastime,” states Lloyd. “Whether we were driving to New Orleans for the summer, hanging out with friends at the skating rink, at the park for a bbq, or out on a date, there was one common denominator. Music. It was the soundtrack to some of my life’s most memorable moments. My hope is that ‘Excited,’ a song inspired by my love for skating, dancing, and live music, will be played during those same memorable moments in the lives of others. So Tie up your skates real tight, grab a partner, and get off the wall!”

Dive into the feel-good visual below: