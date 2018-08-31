ATL-Based Crooner Lloyd Drops ‘TRU’ LP (Listen)

As an extension of his 2016 EP TRU, R&B singer/songwriter Lloyd drops his full length LP of the same name today (August 31).

The album is comprised of the four tracks from the EP plus seven new songs, including the previously-released bop “Caramel.” Sevyn Streeter, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, River, and The Spelman Woman’s Choir all contribute their talents to the opus.

About the LP, Lloyd said, “I wanted to put a lot of soul into it, you know? Kind of comparing music to food, I would say the goal was to stay as far away from fast food as possible and to focus on soul food. Definitely a lot of humanizing moments for me as an artist and as a man. Just talking about family, talking about the loss of loved ones, and now that I’m experiencing fatherhood, I’m kind of talking about that as well.”

Stream the project below via SR Store Here / Spotify below.