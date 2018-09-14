PREMIERE: Rico Davis – Hustle Harder

Fresh off his recently released visual for “Do U Wanna,” Rico Davis returns with the new anthem, “Hustle Harder.” On the offering, the R&B/Pop singer/songwriter inspires others to never give up while enticing us with his silky delivery.

“‘Hustle Harder’ is for everybody that is making their own way against all odds,” Davis shares with Singersroom. “My mother raised my sister and me solo with no help; we were homeless. She is the definition of hustling harder. I watched her grind to pull our family up out of poverty.”

Putting your personal experiences into songs will always make a great recipe and Rico seems to be ahead of the game!

“Hustle Harder” will appear on Rico’s upcoming EP, ‘Ethos.’

“I want to make a positive contribution through my music,” he says of the forthcoming project. “Provide a soundtrack to people’s lives when they want to celebrate, fall in love, or when they need confirmation that they will get through hard times.”

