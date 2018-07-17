PREMIERE: Rico Davis “Do U Wanna” Music Video

The saying, “don’t know what you got until it’s gone,” is very personal to Rico Davis and he’s making sure to live his best life.

In the music video for his latest single, “Do U Wanna,” the R&B/Pop singer/songwriter enjoys a day out in the company of friends with includes some dancing in the streets.

“Do U Wanna” will appear on Rico’s upcoming EP, ‘Ethos.’

“I want to make a positive contribution through my music,” he says of the forthcoming project. “Provide a soundtrack to people’s lives when they want to celebrate, fall in love, or when they need confirmation that they will get through hard times.”

As a co-writer on all of his songs, Rico’s writing process stems from his highs and lows of being an outlier. Having experienced extreme highs of happiness, and yearning for salvation in his lows, his songs take you through the ebb and flows of life’s emotional rollercoasters.

Ethos, the manifesta5on of beliefs and aspirations is how Rico Davis successfully overcame his tumultuous past, and it is with the same perseverance he will achieve greatness in his musical career.