ONE Musicfest is defining the new landscape of cultural moments with its not-so-new formula – Black artists, good food, and a ‘90s-feel so nostalgic some Zen G’s felt out of place.

For two days and nights, the festival’s 9th edition held at Central Park in Atlanta brought together some of the best artists out now: Miguel, H.E.R., Big Sean, 2 Chainz, T.I., Big Boi, Monica, August Greene, George Clinton & Parliament, Kelis, Rapsody, DJ KP the Great, ATL Crunk Set artists DJ Nabs, Youngbloodz, Ying Yang Twins, Trillville, Eastside Boyz, and Kilo Ali and too many more to count.

With a weekend total of 40,000 attendees, who experienced two days of incredible live music, unique attractions, lounges, cocktail tastings, arts & crafts and food trucks, the authentic excitement from concert-goers told a happy story.

ONE Musicfest is the Southeast’s largest annual urban progressive music festival, featuring a diverse range of music, including classic and next-generation hip-hop, soulful R&B, alternative, and rock.

Started in 2010, ONE Musicfest is now recognized as one of the most highly-anticipated celebrations of the arts in the Southeast, with this year’s festival exceeding its guests’ expectations.

ONE Musicfest would not be possible without the support of Ford Motor Company and partners including Gentleman Jack/Jack Daniels, Heineken, and others.

Video Credit: Boogz / Photo credit: Samantha Yancey, Wildy Civil for ONE Musicfest