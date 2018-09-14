Ciara Drops New, Empowering Anthem, ‘Dose’ (Lyric Video)

Following her summer offerings “Level Up” and “Freak Me,” Ciara hits us with another “Dose” of music in the form of this new, uptempo jam.

Produced by legendary producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, the song is full of horns and the sharp clap of percussion, giving marching band vibes. Ciara sings confident lyrics about never giving up: “When you fall, just get back up again,” she sings on the hook.

The accompanying lyric video displays images of black women and girls living their best lives. In a recent Twitter post, Ciara calls “Dose” “one of my favorite songs I’ve done.”

Ciara is working on her seventh album, and prepping to join Bruno Mars on select dates of his “24K Magic World Tour” this fall.