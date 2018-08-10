Ciara Keeps The Hype Going With Tekno-Assisted Single “Freak Me”

Ciara keeps the dance floor hype going with her new release “Freak Me,” a collaboration with Nigerian star Tekno Miles.

On the track, which follows her viral smash, “Level Up,” the veteran songstress delivery intimate and spicy lyrics while taking command of the dance floor. “Wind slow on it, take control of it, take all of it,” she sings. “I’ll be the freak that you need / I won’t tell nobody / How you freak my body.”

“Been dying to share this with you!,” Ciara wrote on Instagram. She also told Harper’s Bazaar last year, “I want to make the world dance.”

“Freak Me” and “Level Up,” currently No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, will appear on Ciara’s forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2015’s Jackie.

Checking out Ciara dancing to the hype record!