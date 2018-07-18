Video: Ciara Returns With New Single, “Level Up”

Ciara is back with the new single and music video for “Level Up,” a feisty, confident, uptempo new offering.

On the record, CiCi shakes off any haters and puts her best foot forward. “Them old mistakes are gone, I won’t do them no more,” she sings over the thumping, dance-ready production. “I turned nothing to something / My comeback on 100 / Less talkin’, more action.”

The accompanying visual features Ciara’s epic dance moves backed by an army of dancers.

“Level Up” is Ciara’s first release since 2015’s Jackie. During her three year hiatus, the 32-year-old married NFL star quarterback Russell Wilson and the two welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna.

Ciara’s forthcoming album will be released on Warner Bros. Records: “I’m supercharged to make the world dance again,” she said upon signing to the label in January 2017.

Watch the intense dancing video for “Level Up” below: