Some of the top rising R&B stars in the game will take over Miami next month.

The brand new live series, appropriately titled ‘Best Life,’ will feature headliners H.E.R. and Ella Mai, two new artist that’s been making noise on top streaming and Billboard charts.

H.E.R., who just wrapped a supporting role on Chris Brown’s “Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour,” recently released a brand new EP called ‘I Used To Know Her: The Prelude.’ Ella Mai, who recently released the new single, “Trip,” is riding high on the success of her breakout hit “Boo’d Up,” which is currently sitting at the No. 8 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The ‘Best Life’ lineup also features Omar Xavier, Snoh Allegra, and Tobi Lou. Other notable acts scheduled to perform include R.LUM.R, Arin Ray, Summer Walker, Savannah Cristina, Ari Chi, Saintlee, and Nohemy.

Tickets will be available through Blockparty, the leader in blockchain-based live event ticketing. Blockparty’s use of blockchain technology works to eliminate common frustrations with the current live event experience such as fake tickets, lengthy event check-in, lack of festival security and predatory secondary market resellers.

Festivities will be held at RC Cola Plant in Miami and officially kick off 3PM sharp (1PM for Meet & Greet ticket holders) on Saturday – September 15th and conclude at midnight.