Bryson Tiller Covers Drake’s ‘Finesse’

Over the last few months, Bryson Tiller has been slowly easing his way back into the spotlight by releasing covers, such as his rendering of SZA’s “Normal Girl” and Tory Lanez’s “Leaning.”

Now, the Louisville crooner has returned with a cover of Drake’s Scorpion cut “Finesse,” putting his spin on the Noel Cadastre-produced song. “Covered another one of my favs. Finesse,” he tweeted along with the release. Listen below:

Bryson is currently working on a new album titled Serenity, but meanwhile, be on the lookout for some upcoming original tracks to hit the net soon. “Gonna drop some originals this week,” he tweeted recently.