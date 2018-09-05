Dawn Richard and Willie Taylor Lead ‘Kinky’ Soundtrack & Upcoming Film

R&B singers Dawn Richard and Willie Taylor (Day26) take the lead on the new motion picture soundtrack for the upcoming film, ‘Kinky.’

The project features five exclusive tracks from Dawn, who is also the star of the movie, and three tracks from Taylor, who also appears in the film. Indie standout Breazelle also lends three songs to the opus, which is slated for release on September 21, 2018 via Caroline/Universal Music Group.

The album includes 15 exclusive tracks and also features 3 songs from R&B/hiphop producer/artist Durty So Clean, and the title song Kinky, which was written for the movie and performed by Shemida J featuring Durty So Clean.

The independent movie ‘Kinky’ will be released to theaters on October 12. Dawn stars as a successful surgeon whose affair with a handsome investment counselor delves into B&D at her behest. The cast also includes Vivica A. Fox, Robert Ri’chard, Obba Babatunde, Jazsmin Lewis, Darrin Henson, and more.

‘Kinky’ was directed by Jean Claude LaMarre (Chocolate City) and produced by LaMarre and Michael Mendelsohn.

Watch the official movie trailer below featuring the song “Maybe” by Dawn:

Dawn Richard got her big break as an original member of Danity Kane, a girl-group created by Sean “Diddy” Combs. She has since gone on to notable success as a solo artist on her own label, Our Dawn. Kinky is her first lead role in a feature film.

Willie Taylor was a member of the Chicago-based group Kwiet Storm, and then also joined the Diddy group, Day 26. He starred in Making the Band 4, appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and is now also a solo artist with a substantial following.