Chris Brown Re-works Ty Dolla $ign’s “All the Time”

Chris Brown keeps his fans musically happy by dropping off the newbie, “All the Time.”

The song is a remake of a Ty Dolla $ign of the same, which Breezy confirmed, insisting, “@tydollasign love this song so Much I remade it!!”

Produced by Hitmaka, on the silky R&B gem, the Grammy-winner serenades a special lady, singing, “I think about you all the time / Got me right here waitin.'”

“All the Time” appears on Ty Dolla $ign’s 2017 album, ‘Beach House 3.’

Brown recently dropped several collaborations including Sage the Gemini’s (“Buss It”) and Fat Joe’s (“Attention”). Last month, he also dropped a Michael Jackson-inspired song.