Chris Brown Releases Feel-Good Michael Jackson Sampled Song

We all know Michael Jackson is Chris Brown’s number one idol, so it’s always a great vibe when he samples the King of Pop’s music or dance moves.

With that being said, Brown surprises fans with the soulful and vocally-glowing tribute song, which samples MJ’s classic single, “Rock with You,” from his Off The Wall Album.

“I want to wake up naked next to you,” Breezy chants on the intoxicating chorus.

It’s unclear what the official title of the song is, but Brown uploaded the song with the title “Had to Do It… Sorry DJ Khaled,” which tells us the song was intended for DJ Khaled’s album. Khaled can also be heard saying his signature catchphrase “We The Best Music… Another one” in the beginning.

Brown is on the last night of his “Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour,” which wraps tonight in Las Vegas.