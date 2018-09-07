MAJOR. Releases Full-Length Album ‘Even More’ (Listen)

After teasing fans with his acoustic videos (Better With You In It, Love Me Ole, and Love Crazy), pop-soul singer MAJOR. debuts his first album, EVEN MORE (available through BOE/EMPIRE). EVEN MORE is executive produced by Grammy Award-winning Harmony Samuels (Janet Jackson, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown, Ciara) and offers features from newcomers such as Kris Kasanova and NSTASIA. The album is the follow up to MAJOR.’s 2016 EP, I Am MAJOR.

The 10-track LP boasts singles such as “Honest” (a record that climbed to #5 on the Billboard Adult R&B Charts), and a remixed version of “Why I Love You,” the song that put him on the map. The original release currently acts as a global nod to love with over 55 million views and has evoked tears from superstars such as Halle Berry and Sam Smith. Stevie Wonder as proclaimed the song “wedding song of the year.”

Stream EVEN MORE below: