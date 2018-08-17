MAJOR. Announces New LP ‘Even More’, Drops Acoustic Performance Of ‘Better With You In It”

By |2018-08-17T14:49:53+00:00August 17th, 2018|Categories: Music, News, R&B Music, R&B News|Tags: |0 Comments

Touted as “The Hope Dealer,” today (Aug. 17) soul-pop crooner MAJOR. announces his new album Even More (available for pre-order now).  His latest hit single “Better With You In It” is being offered as an insta-grat after pre-ordering the forthcoming opus. 

“Better With You In It” is a heartfelt, up-tempo cut that is utilized to promote a message of love, empathy, self-esteem and value to a seemingly dismal world.

Watch his stripped down version of “Better With You In It” below:


The 10-track LP is released under BOE – a Harmony Samuels-founded record label (also executive-produced by Samuels) and offers features from newcomers such as Kris Kasanova and NSTASIA.

Even More will boast singles such as “Honest,” a record that climbed to #5 on the Billboard Adult R&B Charts, and a remixed version of “Why I Love You.”

Pre-order Even More HERE. The album is the follow up to MAJOR.’s 2016 EP, I Am MAJOR.

Check out the track list for Even More below:

  1. Better with You in It – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne
  2. Love Me Ole Feat. Kris Kasanova – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne
  3. Love Crazy – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne
  4. Shine Bright – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne
  5. New Day – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne
  6. Keep My Faith – Produced by Tha Aristocrats
  7. Honest – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne
  8. Even More – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne
  9. Street Lights – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne
  10. Why I Love You (REMIX) Feat. NSTASIA – Produce by Harmony “H Money” Samuels

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: