MAJOR. Announces New LP ‘Even More’, Drops Acoustic Performance Of ‘Better With You In It”

Touted as “The Hope Dealer,” today (Aug. 17) soul-pop crooner MAJOR. announces his new album Even More (available for pre-order now). His latest hit single “Better With You In It” is being offered as an insta-grat after pre-ordering the forthcoming opus.

“Better With You In It” is a heartfelt, up-tempo cut that is utilized to promote a message of love, empathy, self-esteem and value to a seemingly dismal world.

Watch his stripped down version of “Better With You In It” below:



The 10-track LP is released under BOE – a Harmony Samuels-founded record label (also executive-produced by Samuels) and offers features from newcomers such as Kris Kasanova and NSTASIA.

Even More will boast singles such as “Honest,” a record that climbed to #5 on the Billboard Adult R&B Charts, and a remixed version of “Why I Love You.”

Pre-order Even More HERE. The album is the follow up to MAJOR.’s 2016 EP, I Am MAJOR.

Check out the track list for Even More below:

Better with You in It – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Love Me Ole Feat. Kris Kasanova – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Love Crazy – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Shine Bright – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne New Day – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Keep My Faith – Produced by Tha Aristocrats Honest – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Even More – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Street Lights – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Why I Love You (REMIX) Feat. NSTASIA – Produce by Harmony “H Money” Samuels