MAJOR. Drops Acoustic Music Video For Unreleased Song “Love Crazy”

With a week to go before he releases his debut album, Even More, MAJOR. continues to create awareness for the project, recently dropping the new acoustic video for his un-released record “Love Crazy.” The visual follows last week’s acoustic performance of “Better With You In It” and will be available as an insta-grat after pre-ordering the forthcoming opus.

MAJOR.’s debut album will arrive on September 7th via BOE – a Harmony Samuels founded record label and Empire Distribution. The set offers features from newcomers such as Kris Kasanova and NSTASIA.

Even More will boast singles such as “Honest,” a record that climbed to #5 on the Billboard Adult R&B Charts, and a remixed version of “Why I Love You.”

Pre-order Even More HERE. The album is the follow up to MAJOR.’s 2016 EP, I Am MAJOR.

Check out the track list for Even More below:

Better with You in It – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Love Me Ole Feat. Kris Kasanova – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Love Crazy – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Shine Bright – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne New Day – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Keep My Faith – Produced by Tha Aristocrats Honest – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Even More – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Street Lights – Produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels & Edgar “JV” Etienne Why I Love You (REMIX) Feat. NSTASIA – Produce by Harmony “H Money” Samuels