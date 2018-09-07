Leah Labelle’s Posthumous EP, Love to the Moon, Out Now (Stream)

Celebrating what would have been Leah LaBelle’s 32nd birthday, her closest friends, collaborators, and family joined forces to release the posthumous EP, Love To The Moon, today (Sept. 7th).

The five-song collection showcases her expansive range, overpowering soul, and immortal spirit. It kicks off with “Sun,” produced and written by mentor and GRAMMY Award-winning icon Pharrell. Springing ahead on an upbeat bounce awash in bright otherworldy energy, the track builds towards an unshakable and undeniable chant. Meanwhile, “Made Man,” produced by Midi Jones and written by Sam Hook, ignites a simmering slow burn, culminating on the confession, “I made a man out of this.”

Then there’s “Something About The Cold.” Produced by Tom Strahle and once again penned by Hook, stark acoustic guitars give way to one of her most chilling performances. Featuring production by Gabe Roland and lyrics courtesy of the singer herself; “Lost Angels” represents her at her most vulnerable and vital. The finale, “Orange Skies,” pairs acoustic strumming with a voice note Leah record on her phone in memory of a friend’s child who passed away. Its inclusion proves nothing short of poetic in extending Leah’s storied legacy.

Even more special, all of the collaborators donated their work to Love To The Moon and her dear friend, singer/songwriter Jojo, has dedicated her social media accounts to Leah all week.

Leah LaBelle was born September 8th, 1986 and passed away to be with her loving God on January 31st, 2018. Leah and her boyfriend, former NBA player Rasual Butler, were tragically killed in a car accident in Studio City, CA.

Stream Love To The Moon below:

Leah gained national recognition at the age of 17 by becoming a top 12 finalist on Season 3 of American Idol. After high school, Leah enrolled at Berklee College of Music in Boston. Soon after, Leah moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music, singing background vocals for Keri Hilson, Jordin Sparks, and Robin Thicke. In 2011, Leah caught the attention of Grammy Award winning producers, Pharrell Williams and Jermaine Dupri. Shortly after, Leah signed a joint record deal with iamOTHER (Pharrell Williams), So So Def (Jermaine Dupri) and Epic Records (LA Reid). Her first single, “Sexify”, garnered her worldwide commercial success and a coveted Soul Train Award.

Earlier this year, Leah’s mother, Anastasia Vladowski, awarded a $10,000 scholarship in her daughter’s name to a college student majoring in the arts at the University of Southern California. Proceeds from this EP will go towards awarding yearly scholarships to other worthy applicants.