Bay Area Artist Janel Marisse Releases New Track, ‘Clock In’

Bay Area singer Janel Marisse has released a new track titled “Clock In,” which was produced by Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum producer Bongo By the Way (Kanye West, Jeremih, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz).

The song is a chill banger that finds Janel demanding her love interest work for her affections, like punching a time clock. “You gotta work for it, you say you gotta work for it, you gotta work,” she sings on the hook.

Recently, Janel released her latest song “Closet of Lies” on Tidal as she readies her upcoming EP due out this fall.

Get to work and “Clock In” below:

Janel has been quietly working on her comeback since her 2015 EP Memoirs.