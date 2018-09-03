If you can’t have Brian McKnight, who better to replace him that his son, Brian McKnight, Jr.

Grammy-nominated musician and producer Brandon Williams summons the soulful young crooner for the intoxicating love ballad, “In Love.”

Lifted from Williams’ upcoming album, ‘The Love Factor,’ on the offering, McKnight, Jr gives goosebumps with his blissful and heartstrings-pulling delivery as he coos about the blessing of finding your true muse and honoring your perfect match.

“It was a huge honor to work with Brian,” Williams says about the collaboration. “I first saw him sing while touring with his father and I told myself then I’d reach out to work with him. He has an amazing gift not only vocally, but he’s an incredible songwriter as well. It was wonderful to collaborate and bring my musical vision to life.”

“I’m so thankful to be on this project! “In Love” is one of my favorite songs that I’ve ever written,” McKnight, Jr adds. “To have a song so personal and honest turn into something so beautiful is a dream come true. I believe B. Will and I really have something special with this jam, and I couldn’t be more grateful that we get to share it with the world.”

Listen to “In Love” below and purchase HERE!

Williams, a direct protégé of Grammy and Billboard super producer Michael J. Powell, is a powerhouse of musical knowledge and ability. His talents include production, arranging, engineering, and playing more than 15 instruments. As a producer, Brandon has lent his hand to such artists as Vickie Winans, Jadakiss, Janet Jackson, J. Dilla, Gene Dunlap, Bilal, Pharoahe Monch and more. As an artist, he has performed and toured with some of the industry’s finest including Robert Glasper, Kim Burrell, Jaguar Wright, Talib Kweli, and Jay Electronica just to name a few.