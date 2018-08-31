Gallant – Ha Ha No One Can Hear You!

GRAMMY Award-nominated singer Gallant continues to make noise around his upcoming release with the new single, “Ha Ha No One Can Hear You!”
Themed around his album title, ‘This Does Not Fit,’ on the track, the R&b crooner delivers a soulful gem while poking fun at the lifestyle with lyrics like “Do you wanna see what life’s like on the outside of your inner-circle baby? Get drunk and get some money.”
Gallant’s new album, This Does Not Fit, is a personal narrative on his experience, one filled with the pressures of what it means to be a “black artist” in today’s landscape. As urban music moves to the forefront of American culture, so does the lifestyle that surrounds it. For Gallant, his interests lie less in the clubs and more in the process of creating. Gallant has come to terms with the fact that he doesn’t fit. And he’s celebrating it.
The LP will also boast the 2018 single “Doesn’t Matter.”
In addition to the upcoming album, Gallant is also set to tour North America this fall, kicking off October 18 at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta before rolling through major markets coast to coast. Tickets are available HERE.
TOUR DATES:
10/18 – Atlanta – Variety Playhouse
10/19 – Nashville, TN – The Cowan
10/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10/23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
10/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
10/28 – Boston, Ma – Royale
10/30 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
10/31 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
11/2 – Detroit, MI – El Club
11/3 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
11/4 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
11/7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
11/8 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
11/9 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
11/12 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
11/13 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC
11/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern
11/17 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
