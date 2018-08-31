Gallant – Ha Ha No One Can Hear You!

GRAMMY Award-nominated singer Gallant continues to make noise around his upcoming release with the new single, “Ha Ha No One Can Hear You!”

Themed around his album title, ‘This Does Not Fit,’ on the track, the R&b crooner delivers a soulful gem while poking fun at the lifestyle with lyrics like “Do you wanna see what life’s like on the outside of your inner-circle baby? Get drunk and get some money.”

Gallant’s new album, This Does Not Fit, is a personal narrative on his experience, one filled with the pressures of what it means to be a “black artist” in today’s landscape. As urban music moves to the forefront of American culture, so does the lifestyle that surrounds it. For Gallant, his interests lie less in the clubs and more in the process of creating. Gallant has come to terms with the fact that he doesn’t fit. And he’s celebrating it.

The LP will also boast the 2018 single “Doesn’t Matter.”

In addition to the upcoming album, Gallant is also set to tour North America this fall, kicking off October 18 at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta before rolling through major markets coast to coast. Tickets are available HERE.

TOUR DATES:

10/18 – Atlanta – Variety Playhouse

10/19 – Nashville, TN – The Cowan

10/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/28 – Boston, Ma – Royale

10/30 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

10/31 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

11/2 – Detroit, MI – El Club

11/3 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

11/4 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11/7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

11/8 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

11/9 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11/12 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

11/13 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern

11/17 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park