Gallant – Doesn’t Matter Ft. A$AP Ferg

Dynamic artist Gallant gets A$AP Ferg on the remix to “Doesn’t Matter,” the second release off Gallant’s much-anticipated sophomore album, which is expected later this year.

The pair debuted the remix with a performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last week (see below), but they also reveal a new video which is a spin-off of the original, only with a blue tint, and of course, A$AP Ferg’s presence.

Gallant will be hitting the road for 18 dates this fall on the “Too Good To Be Tour” in support of his forthcoming album, kicking off on October 18 in Atlanta and wrapping up on Nov. 17 in San Diego.