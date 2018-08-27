Mario Remixes Meek Mill and Jeremih’s ‘Dangerous’ For New Offering, ‘Girl Like You’

By |2018-08-27T21:35:54+00:00August 27th, 2018|Categories: Music, R&B Music|Tags: , |0 Comments

Great vocals, check. Smooth track, check. Mario is officially back on his musical grind.

He recently dropped the single “Drowning,” now he’s back with a little somethin’-somethin’ to hold fans over until he unveils his upcoming album, Dancing Shadows.

On the song, Mario remixes the Meek Mill/Jeremih collab “Dangerous” and turns it into his own creation; a tune called “Girl Like You.” The smooth record features an interpolation of Jon B’s “They Don’t Know” and brings back the suave sound he’s known for.

Enjoy below:

Dancing Shadows is due out later this year.

Photo via mood magazine

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: