Vivian Green Releases New Music Video for “Vibes”

Vivian Green returns with a visual for her latest single, “Vibes,” a record from her sixth studio album, ‘VGVI,’ released last October (2017). The clip was shot in Townsend Georgia and was directed by famed photographer/director Derek Blanks. It spotlights Vivian setting the vibes for paying customers at her day job while she continues to hustle hard for her music career.

On ‘VGVI,’ Vivian treads new territory with the help of multi-platinum producer Kwamé (Mary J. Blige, Keyshia Cole, Christina Aguilera, Fantasia).

“I hope people can feel the emotion. When they hear it, I want them to be able to live with it,” she says about the project. “It’s a little different for me. You can work out to it, cook to it, clean to it, and do all of those things we do. I want this to be one of those records that becomes a part of your life.”

Outside of music, Vivian appeared in the Golden Globe- and GRAMMY Award-nominated film De-Lovely as well as the TV show American Dreams. She also appeared in the stage play “Two Can Play That Game,” an adaptation of the original film featuring Vivica Fox, Gary Dourdan, Columbus Short, Porsha Williams and Carl Payne. Vivian starred as Vivica Fox’s best friend and performed some of her classic hits.

Vivian also remains a staunch advocate for the rights of children with special needs spearheading the #IamDifferentIamHuman PSA campaign. Her organization “I am different, I am Human” brings awareness to the 57 million people in the United States with a special need, particularly children.