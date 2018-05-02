Victoria Monét is a ‘Freak’

Victoria Monét celebrated her birthday (May 1) by releasing a new music video for “Freak,” a sexually-charged record about what she would do for her Beau.

In the Jaquel Knight-directed video, Monét dances tantalizingly in a tunnel-like setting, breaking her raw lyrics to life as she proclaims, “Do you want a freak? Cause that’s what Imma be.”

Monet tells Billboard about the inspiration for the song, insisting, “Freak is the rise of a Phoenix, a rebirth. A broken girls reinvention of self for the better.”

About the visual, she adds: “It’s the hardest I’ve ever worked for a video in every way; from planning, budgeting and asking for favors, to weeks of rehearsals learning how to pole dance with no prior experience, countless hours of dance and workouts, balancing in those damn heels, dealing with confidence and comfortability with being overtly sexy on camera and even the editing process!”

“Freak” is lifted from Victoria’s EP, Life After Love Pt. 1, which arrived back in Late February (2018).

She told Teen Vogue: “This project is the direct result of an unfortunate breakup I had with someone that I loved very much. We were together for six years. He was someone I worked with, lived with, and even shared a birthday with. I thought we were soulmates and that I couldn’t live without him, but this project says otherwise.”

Monet’s ‘Life After Love, Pt. 2’ and an accompanying tour will arrive in the near future.

Get freaky with Victoria below: