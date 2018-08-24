Let the PROPER Aretha Franklin tributes begin!

Following a self-indulgent “tribute” by Madonna at the 2018 VMAs last weekend, the late Queen of Soul will finally get a proper televised tribute at this year’s Black Girls Rock! ceremony with a star-studded tribute.

According to a press statement, Black Girls Rock! co-founder Bevery Bond says, “This year we are honoring women who are the Queens of their respective industries and celebrating the memory of our forever Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who left us with classics and an example of how to take on life with resilience and grace.”

Janet Jackson is another icon who will be honored at this year’s ceremony for being a “phenomenal woman in music.”

Other honorees to be celebrated are Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Star Power Award, Naomi Campbell, who will be presented with the Black Girl Magic Award and choreographer Judith Jamison who will receive the living legend award for her work in dance.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the 2018 Black Girls Rock! will be taped on Sunday, Aug. 26 and air on BET on Sept. 9, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.