Staasia Daniels Advocates Leaving Toxic Situations In ‘Voicemail’ Video

In her newest video “Voicemail,” Staasia Daniels is empowering women (and men) to leave voicemails and their toxic relationships for a brighter future.

The song is a track from her latest EP Mood Roulette (which dropped back in January), and the Jeffery Sarkodie-directed video features Daniels hitting up tennis courts and convenience stores as she inspires others to drop their dead weights.

The new visual follows Staasia’s dancehall-infused release, “Light Switch.”

Negotiations are off and on like a Light Switch regarding a contract of love, while pertinent inquiries remain unanswered (“Why is sex easier to get, but real love is so hard to find?”). The deal may not fall through, but one thing’s for sure: This avant-garde audio art-piece is worthy of your time investment.