PREMIERE: Staasia Daniels – Mood Roulette (EP)

Indie R&B artist Staasia Daniels premieres her latest body of work, Mood Roulette, a 7-song EP juxtaposed with a multitude of feelings, love, lust, heartbreak, anger, and self-worth.

The set is herald by the lush and soulful effort “Nowhere,” produced by frequent collaborator Xpress aka DJXP, 5PiECE, and SLWJMZ, and and the seductive slow jam, “Peanut Butter.”

With additional productions from MXS Beats, Chaz, and Trappie Chan, “Mood Roulette” highlights Staasia’s experiences of falling in and out of love with all the feelings that accompany the process. Her approach is boosted by stunning and intoxicating vocals, lush harmonies, and cleverly-written lyrics, making for an eargasmic and self-indulging listen.

