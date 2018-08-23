Felixx FaceTimes His Beautiful Female Fans in “Language” Video

Atlanta indie R&B artist and former “The Four” performer Felixx drops off the new single, “Language,” a song that serves as a work of appreciation for his fans while being sultry and heartfelt. The record is accompanied by a FaceTime-themed video, which captures beautiful women from around the world looking to have some one-on-one time with the singer/songwriter.

The single follows Felixx’s recent performance on FOX’s hit TV show “The Four” Battle For Stardom, which left Sean “Diddy” Combs recognizing him as “the best challenger to ever take the stage, with showmanship and a voice that is special.”

Felixx humbly acknowledges that his fans contribute to his motivation and success. “My fans are my support system. Without them, none of what I do would be possible. I truly do this for them and am grateful to share my music and journey!”