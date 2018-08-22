Lloyd Reveals Track List & Release Date For Upcoming Album, ‘TRU’

Young Goldie season is upon us!

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Lloyd will release his fifth studio album, TRU, on August 31, via Young Goldy Music/EMPIRE. To create anticipation for the set, he unveils the 11-song tracklist which features Seven Streeter, Curren$y, Rick Ross and frequent collaborator Lil Wayne. The set also features four songs previously released in 2016 as his TRU EP, and the recent single “Caramel.”

According to Lloyd, TRU is the most honest and personal music he has released to date.

“Dear God,…With a considerable amount of consideration for myself, my loved ones, each person in this beautiful world, and this Amazing gift of music and song that you have given to me, I offer this collection of my most thoughtful and love-inspired music of my humbling life,” Lloyd pens on Instagram. “Thank you for guiding me, teaching me the true value of love, and thank you for giving me the courage to share those lessons with my neighbor. May you protect me from any true danger as I walk the path of humility, and may you open up the hearts, eyes, and ears of others who have yet to embrace your love as you have done with me. I am so thankful. Amen.”

Check out the full tracklist for TRU below:

1. “Appreciation Day” feat. Khujo Goodie

2. “Blown” feat. Curren$y

3. “Holding” feat. Lil Wayne

4. “My Bestie” feat. Sevyn Streeter

5. “Caramel”

6. “Excited”

7. “Heavenly Body” feat. Rick Ross

8. “Porcelain”

9. “Infinity” feat. River

10. “Lil Sis” feat. The Spelman Women’s Choir

11. “TRU”