Lloyd Drops Smooth, New Single, ‘Caramel’

Atlanta-native Lloyd is back with a new single called “Caramel,” the first release from his forthcoming album, Tru, which will arrive on August 31st.

The album’s artwork sees the singer naked in the forest with the neck of a guitar strategically covering his manhood.

The smooth song sees the singer detailing the intimate things he wants to do with his love interest: “Caramel dripping in my bed / Yeah, you know what’s going through my head / (I’m thinking ’bout) getting with you tonight / (I’m thinking ’bout) wifing you up for life,” he sings on the chorus.

About his forthcoming album, Tru, Lloyd says it’s his most personal album to date. In a post on Instagram, he wrote, “I am most happy to release some of the most personal, challenging, introspective, loving, and soulful music I’ve created thus far in my life. Topics like becoming a father, losing my sister, embracing love over lust, and being true to my roots. All inspired by a need to reach further inside to the core of my soul, in hopes of relieving the burden of acceptance or admiration.”

He continued, “Also inspired by the current increase in suicides and hate crime toward others, the battles of depression that still lurk in the shadows, and the appreciation for mothers, sisters, and daughters that is needed now more than ever.”

