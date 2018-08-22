Leon Thomas Appreciates That His Lady is a ‘PLW (Pretty Little Weapon)’

While Michael Jackson loved his “PYT,” Leon Thomas is all for the “PLW,” a.k.a “pretty little weapon” on his new single from his forthcoming EP, Genesis.

The song is full of reverb as Leon croons about his lady’s swag: “She’s a high heels killer, with the moves like Thriller / Only five-star dinner, she’s a sometimes sinner,” he sings.

“PLW” follows Thomas’ previously-released single “Sunken Place” and “Favorite” ft. Buddy.

Genesis is due out this Friday (Aug. 24) on Priority Records and includes a guest feature by Elle Varner.