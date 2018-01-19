Leon Thomas – Favorite Feat. Buddy

Leon Thomas mesmerizes with his debut single, “Favorite,” a soulful ode to a special love, featuring Buddy. On the sultry-midtempo offering, the multi-talented singer, actor, and Grammy-winning producer combines delightful melodies with playful and harmonically-rich vocals as he reveals his tales of falling for an extraordinary woman.

“Never felt this kind of love, I’m addicted to your touch,” he sings. “…You’re my favorite / Favorite place to be / I’m for you, you’re just for me / And I say just what I mean.”

About the song, which you can purchase here, Thomas told Rap-Up: “‘Favorite’ is a song about my journey in being exclusive with the girl of my dreams,” he said. “Every intoxicating encounter leaves me wanting more. I created this song at one of my best friends’ beach home in Venice. Shout out to Roofeeo Wes and Buddy for turning a post-lunch jam session into my first single. I hope this song inspires people to fall in love all over the world.”

Thomas has been successful on the big and small screen, as well as Broadway, and it looks like he’s on the right track for music. Also, he has already collaborated with stars like Chris Brown, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, and Toni Braxton as part of his production group The Rascals.

He plans to release his EP via Priority/Capitol Records.

In related news, Thomas will showcase his talents this week at Nema’s Boom Boom Room.