The Weeknd Announces First-Ever Asian Tour

Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist The Weeknd has announced his first ever tour of Asia. “The Weeknd Live In Asia” will kick off on Friday, 30 November in Hong Kong, and makes stops in Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Taipei, and Seoul before wrapping in Tokyo on December 18.

The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will continue to promote The Weeknd’s growing discography including Madness, Starboy, and My Dear Melancholy – all of which feature chart-topping hits.

Starting off his career anonymously, The Weeknd first broke into the music scene with the 2011 mixtape House of Balloons followed by studio album Kiss Land in 2013 and the widely recognized Beauty Behind the Madness that earned him two Grammy Awards in 2015, an RIAA triple-platinum certification for cumulative sales in excess of 3 million, 22 RIAA certifications from tracks alone with “The Hills” [9x-platinum], “Can’t Feel My Face” [7x-platinum], “Often” [3x-platinum], “In The Night” [2x-platinum], and “Acquainted” [platinum]. “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” even garnered The Weeknd his first ever Academy Award® nomination in the category of “Best Original Song.” The Weeknd’s fourth full-length album “Starboy” is set for release November 25, 2016. The title track featuring Daft Punk broke the record for “Most Release Weekend Streams Ever” upon its release. In less than a week, the single amassed over 17 million streams globally and 6.5 million streams in the United States, becoming #1 Most Added at Top 40, Rhythm, Urban, and Hot AC.

THE WEEKND LIVE IN ASIA 2018: *All info below subject to change

Friday, November 30 Hong Kong, China

Sunday, December 2 Bangkok, Thailand

Wednesday, December 5 Singapore

Friday, December 7 Manila, The Philippines

Wednesday, December 12 Taipei, Taiwan

Saturday, December 15 Seoul, Korea

Tuesday, December 18 Tokyo, Japan