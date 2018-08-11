Marco McKinnis Gives His Lover “CPR”

Independent R&B artist Marco McKinnis looks to expand his reach with the music video for his new single, “CPR.”

“‘CPR’ means truth and honesty,” Marco told The FADER via email. “Bringing life to a situation and not ignoring what truly matters the most even when there’s smoke in the air.”

The new single re-ignites the Virginia-born singer/songwriter’s return to the spotlight while showcasing his vocal range and soulful delivery.

Marco has quietly risen to the forefront of R&B’s buzzing new vanguard. He stood out as the only feature on Rex Orange County’s universally lauded Apricot Princess, and he lent his voice to two anthems from Big Wave More Fire by electronic duo DJDS—known for their production on Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo. Those vocals come to life on stage as evidenced by recent touring alongside Luke James and Yeek.

