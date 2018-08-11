August Twelfth Finds His Queen In ‘M.L.Y.L.T (Me Love You Long Time)’ Video

Rising British singer/songwriter August Twelfth releases the breezy video for his equally-breezy single, “M.L.Y.L.T. (Me Love You Long Time).”

His Jamaican roots shine through with an island kick to the track as he sings about finding his queen. “They say you can’t find love in the club, but I found you / It’s a different vibe when I’m around you / Me love you long time,” he sings on the chorus.

The clip showcases August and his beautiful love interest as they enjoy a day date: a stroll in the park, the arcade, and a little basketball between cuddles and hugs.

Watch below:

Cop “M.L.Y.L.T.” HERE.

Twitter -@AugustTwelfth

Instagram -@augusttwelfth

Snapchat – AugustTwelfth

(Photo: IG)