Video: DRAM Throws an Outrageous Swinging Party With “Best Hugs”

“Your girl gives the best hugs,” DRAM sings in the sensual new music video for his latest single, “Best Hugs.”

The Sam & Theo Martins-directed clip, inspired by the 80’s, features middle-aged to seniors couples, who enjoy a life of swinging and partying. The erotic visual features women in lingerie and men in robes are underwear dancing and getting steamy.

“Best Hugs” is lifted from DRAM’s recently released EP, That’s a Girls Name.

DRAM is well known for his Grammy-nominated hit single, “Broccoli,” taken from his debut album, BIG BABY DRAM. He has become an in-demand artist for numerous collaborations including Diplo’s “Look Back,” Clean Bandit’s “I Miss You Remix,” Chromeo’s “Must’ve Been” and Gorillaz’ “Andromeda.”