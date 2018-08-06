Macy Gray Reveals Artwork & Tracklist for Forthcoming ‘Ruby’ Album

Macy Gray is shining up her musical “Ruby” and getting it ready for release next month.

Macy has revealed the album artwork and tracklist for the 12-track LP, which is set to arrive on on September 21. The album features a collab from renowned guitarist Gary Clark Jr. and the lead single “Sugar Daddy.”

The cover art highlights Macy’s beauty as warm jewel tones accent her face and bone structure.

“Ruby” follows Gray’s 2016’s Stripped jazz covers album.

Check out the tracklist below:

1. “Buddha”

2. “Cold World”

3. “Over You”

4. “White Man”

5. “Tell Me”

6. “Sugar Daddy”

7. “When It Ends”

8. “Just Like Jenny”

9. “Jealousy”

10. “Shenanigans”

11. “But He Loves Me”

12. “Witness”