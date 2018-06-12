Macy Gray Drops New Video For Meghan Trainor-Penned ‘Sugar Daddy’

Grammy Award-winning R&B soul singer Macy Gray is poised to make a strong return to the top of the charts with her new single “Sugar Daddy,” a song from her forthcoming 10th album, Ruby, due out on September 7th.

Co-written by Meghan Trainor and Gray, the song and video are both vintage and modern. Directed by Christian Lamb, the visual is a nod to the 1972 classic Billie Holiday biopic “Lady Sings The Blues” starring Diana Ross. In the clip, Gray is a lounge singer struggling to win over the crowd but things sway in her favor once she decides to sing “Sugar Daddy.” Evan Ross cameos.

Watch below: