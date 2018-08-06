Louis York Lights Up Stage With Performance of “No Regrets” Feat. The Shindellas

After dropping this gem in June, innovative duo Louis York (Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony) and their protege group The Shindellas have released a performance video of the groovy jam.

The performance stems from the Weirdo Workshop concert in Nashville, and they absolutely light up the stage! The live band provides the infectious music (which is reminiscent of classic Luther Vandross), and the Shindellas shine like the class of a modern-day Supremes.

Watch and enjoy below!

“No Regrets” is the latest single from Louis York’s debut album, Deep Fried Veggies, slated to arrive later this year. Also, check out The Shindellas’ single “Reconsider.”