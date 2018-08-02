Houston Songstress Coline Creuzot Teams With Paul Wall For “Link Up”

Houstonian heiress Coline Creuzot releases the brand new song “Link Up,” featuring rapper Paul Wall, under her Indie label Creuzot entertainment. The song was written by Dallas Blocker, known for working with Rick Ross and Bun B, and produced by newcomer Jay Sounds.

“Link Up” serves as an ode to independent millennial women. It’s an up-tempo, head bobbin’ ladies anthem where Coline celebrates women who, like herself, are go-getters, too focused on their goals to be deterred by distractions. Basically, if you’re a girl doing your thing, this is the song that will give you that extra confidence boost.

“Link Up” is the first release from her upcoming and yet-untitled EP, which is set to drop this Winter. Grammy Award-winning producer Happy Perez, known for his work with Frank Ocean, Tory Lanez, Halsey, Miguel, primarily produced the EP. “Link Up” follows the release of “High Life,” a fun love song where the visual captures how a strong couple who plays together, stays together and “Truth Is,” also produced by Happy Perez.

Coline originally came on the scene as a backup singer who has sung with Solange. She penned a song for Kelly Rowland and has created hooks collaborating with Lil Keke, and Slim Thug to name a few. Also a solo artist, she’s opened for artists such as Drake, Keyshia Cole, and T.I. to name a few.

She gets the title “The Houston heiress” being apart of the family who started the famous Houston restaurant chain, Frenchy’s. However, her desire was always to be a singer-songwriter. At the age of 9, she was a part of a girl group. At the request of her parents, she finished college at Hampton University with a Bachelor’s in Business Management before pursuing music full-time.

Martel S. Sharpe