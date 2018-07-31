Estelle Unveils Music Video For “Better”

British songstress Estelle unveils the music video for her recently released new single “Better,” a stripped-down groove with reggae undertones.

In the accompanying clip, a blinged out Estelle delivers the intoxicating vocals while also showing shots of her hunky and bearded co-star, who’s also drenched in gold jewelry.

Produced by Harmony Samuels, the song finds the singer singing about an indescribable love that can only be felt between soulmates. “We can get comfortable, I’ll get you comfortable,” she sings. “I’ll show you something / Twist up that antidote / Show me that animal / Go head and give it all to me baby.”

“Better” will appear on Estelle’s upcoming album, Lovers Rock, due out in September, and on the Reggae Gold 2018: 25th Anniversary compilation album, released on July 28th. The record follows the Tarrus Riley-assisted single “Love Like Ours.”

As for the album, it’s said to be Estelle’s most personal project to date, as she centers in on her West Indian roots with a full-fledged reggae album. She has collaborated with esteemed Jamaican producer Supa Dups [Drake, Beenie Man], Reefa [Lil Wayne], Jerry Wonda [Wyclef Jean], Harmony Samuels [Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande] and more. Estelle has assured to fuse her signature R&B and hip-hop sound while paying homage to her Grenadian roots as she not only concentrates in reggae but also embraces Afro-beats and Soca music.

Watch the video for “Better” below: