Miguel is a “Python” and Wants His Lady to Rain on Him

After lending his vocals to RL Grime’s “Light Me Up,” which also features Julia Michaels, Miguel drops off the electro-soul-driven new song, “Python.”

Backed by electric guitar, classic synths, and other futuristic sounds, the singer/songwriter delivers passion-soaked lyrics and melodies about being intimate with his lover.

“Cmon baby summer rain on me yeah / I’ll let you reign over me.” he sings. “You rain on me yeah! / I’ll let you reign over me.”

The record is also a precursor to Miguel’s upcoming “Ascension Tour,” which kicks off Aug. 23 in Boston. “PYTHON. Playing this on tour, love you,” Miguel announces on Twitter.