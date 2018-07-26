RL Grime – ‘Light Me Up’ feat. Miguel & Julia Michaels (Lyric Video)

Los Angeles-based producer RL Grime summons the vocal talents of R&B artist Miguel and Pop/EDM songstress Julia Michaels for “Light Me Up,” a single from his forthcoming album, NOVA.

Back by Grime’s transporting production, Miguel leads the emotionally-rich offering with thought-provoking lyrics: “We forget that it’s so easy to love when everything is good / Don’t compare, ’cause every sea sees rain / While you’re here, just know I’ll hold your hand.”

Julia adds her glowing delivery to the second verse: “‘Cause it’s so easy to love when everything is good / Hold my skin, hold me in your hands / Let’s begin, to give you all I am.”

Announcing the single via social media, Grime, who will release his NOVA project on Friday, told his followers to “go listen to this in the sun near a body of water.”

Watch the lyric video below: