Ciara Taps Missy Elliott & Fatman Scoop For “Level Up (Remix)”

Ciara re-ups her feisty and confident new single “Level Up,” with an official remix featuring Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott and Fatman Scoop.

On the offering, Fatman Scoop brings his trademark hype while Misdemeanor ups the ante with a catchy verse over a sample of DJ Telly Tellz’ viral “F*ck It Up Challenge.”

“I feel good and fly today / And I ain’t worried about shit, no way,” Missy raps. “I level up, get money and double up / Now y’all can’t sit with us / Ya’ll gossip folks, y’all jealous.”

CiCi shakes off any haters and puts her best foot forward on her verses: “Them old mistakes are gone, I won’t do them no more,” she sings over the thumping, dance-ready production. “I turned nothing to something / My comeback on 100 / Less talkin’, more action.”

Ciara previously worked with Missy on her Grammy-winning single, “Lose Control.”

“Level Up” is Ciara’s first release since 2015’s Jackie. The music video was released last week and has inspired the “Level Up” dance challenge on social media.

Ciara’s forthcoming album will be released on Warner Bros. Records.

Purchase the remix HERE!