Be Spiritually Guided By Maimouna Youssef’s ‘GPS’

The always-talented Maimouna Youssef is back to soothe your soul and guide your thoughts with her new musical offering titled “GPS.” Not to be confused with the GPS used to get to your physical destination, rather Mumu Fresh’s “GPS” stands to guide your life to its rightful spiritual destination in the form of “God’s Perfect Positioning System.”

Layered with her own vocals for an a cappella choir effect, the song harkens back to the sound of old-time gospel, where voices, clapping, and foot-stomping were the only instruments needed. The lyrics identify how “God’s Perfect Positioning System” will guide your life along if you just pay attention and listen.

“I’m following God’s perfect positioning system / Hey are you listening / Oh, I’m following God’s perfect positioning system / It will get you where you need to go if you’re listening,” Mumu Fresh sings, her voice soaring to soulful heights.

Such a great message! Listen below:

<a href="http://maimounayoussef.bandcamp.com/track/gps">GPS by Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh</a>

Also if you haven’t already, check out Youssef’s recent NPR Tiny Desk performance with Black Thought HERE.